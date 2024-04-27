Hello everyone,

I was using with a raspberry pi 4 an HDMI hub because there was only one HDMI output ( Screen of my emulation terminal and screen of my TV)

I switched to raspberry PI 5 which has 2 HDMI outputs, recalbox doesn't seem to recognize the 2nd HDMI port.

Is this because it hasn't been implemented yet, or is there a parameter to activate?

Ideally, I'd like to stop using an HDMI HUB on one of the outputs, and use the menu to choose which HDMI port on the PI5 to send the image to