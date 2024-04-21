FBA (Final Burn Alpha) Games are in fast forward on PiZero2w
-
BrandonLaw last edited by
FBA emulation on Recalbox 9.1 Pulsar are sped up for whatever reason on Pi Zero 2w. The audio is on fast forward and the games play at lightspeed. FBA2X is the Default emulation baked into Pulsar. Is there anyway to add a different core or is there a setting either in the user config I can maniuplate to slow that particular emulator down? There aren't many options in the Advanced Settings of the Emulator other than aspect/smoothing/rewind/autosave/shaders/shader set.