I have an issue with a background cracking sound on the audio over digital only when using dolphin. It can best be described as listing to an old record where you have random pops and scratches.

Using a 5700u MiniPC with 32GB Ram.

Troubleshooting that I did:

HDMI, DP, USB C outputs all have this noise issue

Using the Analog out does not have this issue

Using a KT USB audio device does not have this issue

Tried several DVI/DP TV's and Monitors and the all have the issue

Using Batocera, or Windows with dolphin on the same computer does not have this issue

Someone else reported the same issue 2 years ago using the previous version of recalbox with the following system

Intel Desktop Board DH61CR

Intel Xeon 1225 v2 CPU

ASUS HD 6450s GPU

Switching the audio driver from Pulse to Cubeb will also resolve the issue.

But there's still an issue with switching to Cubeb. Recalbox doesn't save or reverts the driver back to PULSE, so you have to change the driver each time.

Is there some sort of resolution to the cracking sound issue?

Is there a way to keep the CUBEB driver change by modifying a confitg file etc..?