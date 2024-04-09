Recal 9.2 Overlays on RPi4 not working
I have Recalbox 9.2 working great with all roms of arcade games I own such as PacMan, Ghosts'n'Golblins Burger time etc using non-merged roms to keep it small on an RPi4 (that I got from #####). But as soon as I imported the customer overlay folder into the /recalbox/overlay/ folder that I got from here: https://mega.nz/folder/Gvo3UCRA#9dRtXC7eFqF482q_Q0DiGw/folder/SrAVQSCT
none of my games worked anymore and the overlay obviously did not work since the games no longer started. When I deleted the overlay data games worked again. Can anybody say why?