Recalbox 8.0 Games are zoomed in?
Hello all:
I recently purchased a cabinet with Recalbox 7.1.1. installed and everything was working smoothly until I updated to Recalbox 8.0. Now games on some systems (NES, SNES, Sega Genesis to name a few) are all zoomed in. How do I fix this? I think it's something with the aspect ratio? I am brand new to this but I think I may have to take out the SD card and plug into my PC and enter some code? Is that right? Is there an easier fix? Thank you in advance! It is running on a RaspberryPi 400