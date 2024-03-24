Hello everybody,

I have a problem with KODI on Recalbox (raspberry PI 5 - recalbox 9.2 experimental + Kodi 19.5).

Green Screen I encounter



Issue

I see a green screen overlay when I play videos (I've tried a lot of videos with a lot of codecs, but it's the same thing every time).

(I've tried a lot of videos with a lot of codecs, but it's the same thing every time). The display is good in the KODI menus (or recalbox menus), the problem only occurs when I start a video in KODI.

I tried to change the "PRIME Render Method" Direct to Frame --> EGL parameter, now there is no longer the green screen overlay but it is very unstable (I can't watch a video longer than 4 minutes, it reboots every time)

Test carried out

In order to try to find the source of the problem, I installed Libreelec 11.0 (Kodi 20.3 Linux Kernel 6.1.x). On libreelec I have no problem, the videos work well, which proves that the bug is not present in Kodi 20.3.

But I don't want libreelec, I would like to stay on Recalbox

Could you help me resolve the issue?

1/ How to fix this bug?

2/ or else is it possible to update KODI 19.5 to KODI 20.3 on Recalbox. But I do not know how.

Do you know how to update KODI 19.5 to KODI 20 on Recalbox?

Thank you for your help

Sincerely,

parametre "PRIME Render Method" Direct to Frame : Green Scren problem



parametre "PRIME Render Method" EGL : work but it is very unstable



