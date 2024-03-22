Changing refresh rate manually?
Hey all,
I have a 21:9 monitor with 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution and 160Hz refresh rate.
Recalbox shows 3440x1440p @85Hz max option in the resolution list. And that causes audio stutters in games.
To fix it, I need to pick another resolution & refresh rate combo that is 60Hz, like 1920x1080p 60Hz. But then that reduces quality, I'd like to keep native resolution if possible and just reduce the refresh rate to 60Hz.
Can I decouple refresh rate and resolutions and pick them individually? Like 3440x1440 @60Hz.
Why they have to be together in the list?
P.S. I'm on Raspberry Pi 5 and the Recalbox version is 9.2 pulstar.
I wonder if you can set a custom mode in
/boot/config.txt, something like:
hdmi_cvt=3440 1440 60 6 hdmi_group=2 hdmi_mode=87
If that doesn't work, then I would probably look at booting the Pi from a Raspberry Pi OS card and inspecting the monitor's EDID. From there you may be able to get the raw timings for a custom mode using
hdmi_timings=
See