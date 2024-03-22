Hey all,

I have a 21:9 monitor with 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution and 160Hz refresh rate.

Recalbox shows 3440x1440p @85Hz max option in the resolution list. And that causes audio stutters in games.

To fix it, I need to pick another resolution & refresh rate combo that is 60Hz, like 1920x1080p 60Hz. But then that reduces quality, I'd like to keep native resolution if possible and just reduce the refresh rate to 60Hz.

Can I decouple refresh rate and resolutions and pick them individually? Like 3440x1440 @60Hz.

Why they have to be together in the list?

P.S. I'm on Raspberry Pi 5 and the Recalbox version is 9.2 pulstar.