Hello all. Pretty new to raspberry pi and recalbox. Think i may have stumbled on a bug.

Raspberry pi 5

Active cooling fan

No other hats

9.2 Experimental

Official power and power switch

Direct attachment of usb keyboard/mouse and logitech dual action usb controller

micro sd (sandisk extreme plus 128g)

Everything works fine until i go into specific game settings (where you can fav a game). At which point recalbox just stops. On restart though. It goes through the intro video. Loads. And then stops completely at the splash screen (version number pacman enemies). After that inputs don't do anything. Have to hit power switch to turn it off.

It's repeatable. Happened twice so far. Don't know if me installing a lot of roms has anything to do with it. But will reflash sd card and try again. If needed. Will repost results?