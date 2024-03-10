Possible bug with favorites
Dman
Hello all. Pretty new to raspberry pi and recalbox. Think i may have stumbled on a bug.
Raspberry pi 5
Active cooling fan
No other hats
9.2 Experimental
Official power and power switch
Direct attachment of usb keyboard/mouse and logitech dual action usb controller
micro sd (sandisk extreme plus 128g)
Everything works fine until i go into specific game settings (where you can fav a game). At which point recalbox just stops. On restart though. It goes through the intro video. Loads. And then stops completely at the splash screen (version number pacman enemies). After that inputs don't do anything. Have to hit power switch to turn it off.
It's repeatable. Happened twice so far. Don't know if me installing a lot of roms has anything to do with it. But will reflash sd card and try again. If needed. Will repost results?
@Dman-0 Ok. Just tested out if it's a problem with the roms i loaded up or not. Doesn't seem to be the case. I reflashed the micro sd card with recalbox experimental 9.2. Let it load without doing anything anything else. Went to super nintendo. And on uwol quest for money went into it's settings. Was able to click down the list. Went to show only favorites. Clicked. And it stuck from there.
Powered it down from the power switch. Powered it back on with the switch. It loaded the intro video. Initialized. And we're back to the splash screen with pacman enemies. Can't do anything but power it down from the switch again.