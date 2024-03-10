greetings,

I got a brand new raspberry Pi 8GB model, I bought a Canakit starter pack, comes with power supply, case, fan and a Samsung 128GB micro sd card.

I set it up with recalbox and put a couple of games in it.

Everything was working like a charm, I have transfered a couple of psx games over FTP, however out of the blue the game started to run super slow, I close it and try a different one with the same result, is super slow which makes it unplayable.

I tried looking in the forum and over the internet in general, I do see advice for other models of raspberry, tried applying some of those changes, but sadly no luck.

On another topic, intermittently I see a "wifi" controller on the top left on my screen, I'm not sure why is that and it shows again out of the blue, sometimes appears and sometimes it does not, weird ...

Please find attached a video showing the problem with one of the out of the box <Ports> game:

https://youtu.be/N16ZdmpvxYA

details for my current setup:

TV - Samsung 4K 55" (I can't remember the exact model but I can elaborate on it as needed.)

Board model: Raspberry PI5 - 8GB model

Recalbox version (build) : Recalbox 9.2 Pulsar - Experimental

Hardware:

Storage: Micro SD Samsung 128GB

Power Supply: Canakit 45W

Case: Canakit black case

Xbox 360 controller via xbox 360 wireless adapter plugged in USB port 2.0

Thank you for reading, if you need logs, configs or any other data I can provide w/o a problem, I'm feeling super frustrated b/c I bought this kit with a lot of effort but as of know I'm thinking of sending back the product to Amazon.

