Hello Everyone,

i have a fresh installation of Recalbox 9.2-experimental for a new Raspberry PI 5 8GB. No other tampering has been done. I have set up WIFI within Recalbox which seems to work.

I can access Recalbox via WinSCP just fine. I open up the command box of WinSCP and enter

/recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh find

That results in the following awnser.

Listing available GFE servers : GFE Host User(showsmyip) running GFE 3.23.0.74 You can now run the following commands: /recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh pair User /recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh init User

Now if i try to pair my PC (User) with

/recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh pair User

The following shows up

User(showsmyip) /recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/moonlight-User.conf | /recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/keydir-User When PIN is asked on your PC, enter the number ----> 7185 <---- /recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh: line 35: 4185 Aborted moonlight --pin "$pin" pair "$mlIp" > /dev/null 2>&1 ERROR mlPair() : could not pair. Exiting ...

Now on my PC End i run Sunshine Version 0.22.0. I also have GFE installed but in the version 3.27.0.120 and not 3.23.0.74 as the prompt of recalbox indicates.

But i dont run GFE only Sunshine. I tried to only run GFE with no Sunshine but to no avail.

I think i followed the moonlight-setup of your wiki quite well, but is there anything i missed?

Any help would be much appreciated, and i will gladly give you more information if neccessary.

Regards

TrainingDay