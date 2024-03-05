Issues with the N64 emulation using a Pi 4 on 9.1-Pulsar. I've double checked these games are working fine using Batocera & Retropie, just to make sure there wasn't some other issue.

Start Wars Rogue Squadron

Any Emulator won't start or hard lock the system (power cycle to restart).

Libretro Mupen64plus_Next = Sometimes works, sometimes crashes, usually when saving game state..

Resident Evil 2

Mupen64Plus Glide64MK2 = No 3D images / sprites, game only displays the background Images

Mupen64plus Rice = Screen corruption or Blank screen,

Libretto Parallel_N64 = Screen corruption or Blank screen,

Conkers Bad Fur Day

Will randomly cause the system to lock up