N64 RE2 & SW-RS Issues
-
Khyron last edited by
Issues with the N64 emulation using a Pi 4 on 9.1-Pulsar. I've double checked these games are working fine using Batocera & Retropie, just to make sure there wasn't some other issue.
Start Wars Rogue Squadron
Any Emulator won't start or hard lock the system (power cycle to restart).
Libretro Mupen64plus_Next = Sometimes works, sometimes crashes, usually when saving game state..
Resident Evil 2
Mupen64Plus Glide64MK2 = No 3D images / sprites, game only displays the background Images
Mupen64plus Rice = Screen corruption or Blank screen,
Libretto Parallel_N64 = Screen corruption or Blank screen,
Conkers Bad Fur Day
Will randomly cause the system to lock up