Unsolved How to enable 1080p in Moonlight on RPi4
porst17 last edited by porst17
If spent the afternoon setting up Sunshine (Linux PC) and Moonlight (Recalbox 9.1 on RPi4), but can't get Moonlight to accept 1080p streams. My findings:
- Streaming from Sunshine to Moonlight on a MacBook works flawlessly in 1080p, both in h.264 and h.265, so I could confirm that the encoder is working as expected on the Sunshine side.
- I modified the
moonlight_*.conffiles located in
/recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/such that the video settings become
width=1920,
height=1080,
fps=60, but it does not seems to have any effect.
- I manually ran the command that is issued from EmulationStation when MoonLight is launched, but I added the
--resolution 1920x1080 --fps 60switches. With these options, 1080p streaming works as expected. However, I have no idea how to permanently add these switches to the command (and I'd prefer adjusting the moonlight config files).
- Is this a bug or am I doing something wrong?
Any help is appreciated.