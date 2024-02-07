No more display on TV
-
droulfred10 last edited by
Good morning,
I have Raspeberry 3 with Recalbox installed.
It is connected via HDMI to my TV (Samsung).
Suddenly, I no longer have any display of the games menu. I just have a black screen.
I reinstalled everything but without success.
The HDMI cable works with another PC.
I created the script for the support via PC and RJ 45 connection:
https://transfer.sh/a9zuch6P1H/recalbox-support-8aeddb52-c5f5-e4df-709e-b1c5627aaf83.tar.gz
Do you know how to help me?
THANKS,
Fred
-
Hina last edited by
@droulfred10 is it showing any error or notification