Good morning,

I have Raspeberry 3 with Recalbox installed.

It is connected via HDMI to my TV (Samsung).

Suddenly, I no longer have any display of the games menu. I just have a black screen.

I reinstalled everything but without success.

The HDMI cable works with another PC.

I created the script for the support via PC and RJ 45 connection:

https://transfer.sh/a9zuch6P1H/recalbox-support-8aeddb52-c5f5-e4df-709e-b1c5627aaf83.tar.gz

Do you know how to help me?

THANKS,

Fred