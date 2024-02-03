Win 98 SE Iso cannot Install on DOS Pure
Hey there,
The whole day I tried to install win 98 SE on DOS Recalbox RP4
O tried a lot of ISOs packed in ZIP, start Recalbox, choose IMB Console and open windows 98.zip with DOS Pure
And there is the line Boot and install a new operating system. But I can't mark and klick it,
All tries to choose a setup file down below the DIR failed.
There is most of all the message "no harddrive was found"
And there must be a quick and easy klick (enter) on that "boot and install a new operating system"
...
Please help me with that, must be fixed until next weekend
Thanks for that
Best wishes
Mh thought that I get more input then Zero :&)
Ok after a long time I just tried all keys on my keyboard, and with the END key, can jup to the EXIT button, and on click on "up" tadaaaaaa, i can click on "Boot and install a new operating system." for all who have the same ISSUE