Hey there,

The whole day I tried to install win 98 SE on DOS Recalbox RP4

O tried a lot of ISOs packed in ZIP, start Recalbox, choose IMB Console and open windows 98.zip with DOS Pure

And there is the line Boot and install a new operating system. But I can't mark and klick it,

All tries to choose a setup file down below the DIR failed.

There is most of all the message "no harddrive was found"

And there must be a quick and easy klick (enter) on that "boot and install a new operating system"

...

Please help me with that, must be fixed until next weekend

Thanks for that

Best wishes