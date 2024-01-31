By enabling the latency reduction feature in Recalbox menu, most emulators supporting retroarch run-ahead feature do actually have that enabled, with 1 frame of latency reduction, alongside with the auto frame-delay option enabled.

This is not true for fbneo though, the only arcade core supporting retroarch latency-killing features.

Why is it so?

Has it been omitted intentionally? If so, why is it?

Secondarily, I've noticed that by default the run-ahead option "use second instance" is not enabled.

I've read it is recommended so, please, why has it been disabled there? Using RGB dual for what it's worth it.

Many thanks for any help!