Howdy,

I'm using the PC version of Recalbox, have been happily playing around since around version 6.

My old laptop (about 9 yo) wasn't capable of playing PS2 or Wii games, so I re-installed on my Ryzen 9 desktop.

At version 8.1 everything is working okay, laptop and desktop both been upgraded to 9.1 and no sound is coming out of both of them.

The sound menu no longer lists compatible sound output devices, just BG, BG & Game, Game only and to look for a bluetooth speaker.......which I also tried to connect, but never works successfully. Have tried PS3, Shanwan, and PS4 controllers - just in case a driver was getting the way or something, but to no avail.

What else can I try? Would hate to have to go back to version 8......

Matt