I have the Xbox Wireless Adapter (6HN-00003) and could pair my Xbox Series X Controller.

It works for 10 minutes and then the controller disconnects. The Wireless Adapter still shows a light but i need to reboot ES to make the controller connect again.

(Also happens to an Xbox One Controller at the same time, so not a controller issue)

In the log i see these entries when the issue occurs:

[2024/01/24 21:53:20.166] (WARN!) : [/dev/input] Event 512 : /dev/input/event2

[2024/01/24 21:53:20.224] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Initialize SDL Joystick system

[2024/01/24 21:53:20.224] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Joystick count: 0

[2024/01/24 21:53:20.244] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Refresh joysticks

[2024/01/24 21:53:20.249] (WARN!) : [/dev/input] Event 512 : /dev/input/js0

Can you help?