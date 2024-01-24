Xbox wireless controller disconnects
Basti1993 last edited by
Hi guys,
I have the Xbox Wireless Adapter (6HN-00003) and could pair my Xbox Series X Controller.
It works for 10 minutes and then the controller disconnects. The Wireless Adapter still shows a light but i need to reboot ES to make the controller connect again.
(Also happens to an Xbox One Controller at the same time, so not a controller issue)
In the log i see these entries when the issue occurs:
[2024/01/24 21:53:20.166] (WARN!) : [/dev/input] Event 512 : /dev/input/event2
[2024/01/24 21:53:20.224] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Initialize SDL Joystick system
[2024/01/24 21:53:20.224] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Joystick count: 0
[2024/01/24 21:53:20.244] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Refresh joysticks
[2024/01/24 21:53:20.249] (WARN!) : [/dev/input] Event 512 : /dev/input/js0
Can you help?
@Basti1993
Update:
Also occurs on another Raspi4 with a vanilla Recalbox installation. So it is a general issue.
When i use an older Xbox Wireless Adapter (the bigger one) it works for 30 min and then the controllers disconnect. I can reproduce that behaviour. The pairing button on the Wireless Adapter also doesnt work after that (LED is on but seems to be frozen). Only a reboot solves it. USB Cable works all the time.