[Recalbox 9+] Theme super_crt 1.0 240p
Hi,
Here is my first CRT theme for RGB Dual users.
It does not support yet very well Tate mode, but it will in the future.
- Only for CRT
- Please use "instant" style or it will be broken
- Custom gameclip view
- Consoles logos OK
- Arcade logos OK
- No logo for categories yet
Recalbox <9 : Not tested
Recalbox >9 : OK
Download super_crt 1.0
Video recorded on CRT
More screenshots coming soon
bravi @super_nihio pour ce theme 240p
Wonderful
Great job