[Recalbox 9+] Theme Artbook CRT 240p
beudbeud last edited by
Hi this is my first theme for CRT users
Description
A simple theme for the version of EmulationStation used in Recalbox.
This theme is a mix between two themes of anthonycaccese:
- Artbook next
- CRT
Details
- Has support for system and detailed views
- 4x3 layout tested on 240p and 480p resolutions
- Arcade and tate mode supported (need configure)
- All category and manufactor logo
!! Still missing some category and manufactor covers !!
Recalbox <9 : No tested
Recalbox >9 : OK
Download
Screenshots
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
Hi @beudbeud
Thanks for your great job, 240p users now have a new theme, cooool
Hope you'll update it with new RCB releases
beudbeud last edited by
@Scavy it will be compatible with recalbox 9.2 I work on it with all recalbox team
digitaLumberjack Staff last edited by
@beudbeud magnificent !