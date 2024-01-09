8bitdo SN30 Pro controllers won't reconnect after restart
-
8bitdo SN30 Pro controllers will pair, and work fine (even in-game), but once I restart the Raspberry Pi using the NESPi case's Reset button (using shutdown script, not sure if this matters, since it's just running a normal restart command) the controllers will no longer connect.
I have to remove the controllers from the recalbox.conf file and then re-pair them. Even then, sometimes that doesn't work.
Pulsar 9.1
Raspberry Pi 4
NESPi case (with shutdown/restart script)
8bitdo SN30 Pro controllers (latest firmware, just updated today to test if that was an issue, no change after update)
These controllers worked perfectly well before v9.1
-
LefternHempfield last edited by LefternHempfield
Update: I upgraded to the v9.2 Patreon-3 release, and it still doesn't work. I tried with SN30 Pro and also the new 8bitdo Pro 2 controllers. I tried removing them from the recalbox.conf file, and pairing again.
I'm going to try a brand new install on a different SSD to see if that, somehow, magically works.
-
Problem persists on Pulsar 9.2 Patron 4.1 Release.
-
I reinstalled from scratch on the problem SSD, and it seems to be working now. I will monitor this and report back if it persists