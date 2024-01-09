8bitdo SN30 Pro controllers will pair, and work fine (even in-game), but once I restart the Raspberry Pi using the NESPi case's Reset button (using shutdown script, not sure if this matters, since it's just running a normal restart command) the controllers will no longer connect.

I have to remove the controllers from the recalbox.conf file and then re-pair them. Even then, sometimes that doesn't work.

Pulsar 9.1

Raspberry Pi 4

NESPi case (with shutdown/restart script)

8bitdo SN30 Pro controllers (latest firmware, just updated today to test if that was an issue, no change after update)

These controllers worked perfectly well before v9.1