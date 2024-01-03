It's so close to being playable on Mupen64Plus Glide64MK2, Parallel, and Mupen64Plus_Next. Has anyone gotten it to stop hitching entirely while the camera moves around? After walking around for a while it seems to get a lot better on M64P_N, but something causes it to slow down and become unplayable again until it gets past whatever the issue is. No amount of messing with settings seems to help it, but honestly I have no idea what I'm doing so it's just trail and error.

I know it emulates notoriously badly, but the smoothness I managed to get here and there gives me hope.