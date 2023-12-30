I'm trying to connect a wireless PDP Afterglow Nintendo Switch controller, with mixed, inconsistent success and frequent failure.

It shows as supported and tested on the wiki, but here's what I've encountered:

*Correctly detects the controller when connected via micro-usb cord, but buttons are not mappable in controller settings

*Detects controller as "Lic Pro" when using Bluetooth if the controller is in "connect" mode. Connects, but does not pair.

-The first time it did this, the buttons were mappable and worked in-game, but the controller appeared to still be in "pairing" mode the whole time

After a restart, the controller did not auto-reconnect, and could not be added again via bluetooth. It did, however, show in the assigned controllers setting

-After forgetting known bluetooth controllers, and performing a bluetooth search, this controller was found and reconnected, but immediately disconnected and the buttons could not be assigned.

Has anyone here had success with this controller, or is there a place I can find more detailed testing notes to see how whoever verified this controller on the wiki was able to connect it?