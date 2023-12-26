PS4 Controller Freezes in some N64 Games
- Board model: RPI4
- Recalbox version (build): 9.1
- Controller(s): PS4 - Dualshock 4
On the N64, the controller worked for the first hour of gameplay of, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time (OOT). Afterward, the game froze up mid-game; requiring a force-reboot of the system.
After the reboot, the controls in OOT do not work. Pressing the L3 button produces a short controller vibration and R3 produces a long vibration in the controller. Performing this again, the controller doesn't stop vibrating and I can't even hot-key out of the game. A forced reboot is required. Strangely, all other N64 games work just fine.
Attempts to Remedy Issue:
Attempted the following and did not have success.
- Switching emulators. The same symptom occurred
- Reset via, Advanced > Reset to Factory Settings
If your problem is game-related
- Which Game: Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time
- Emulator used: MUPEN64Plus Glide64MK2 (happens on all emulators)
- Is the problem reproducible (how):
- Start, Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time
- Neither buttons nor joystick respond to input
- Press L3 - short controller vibration
- Press R3 - Long controller vibration
- Press them again, and the controller locks up completely. Can't even hotkey out of the game
