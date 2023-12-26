Board model: RPI4

Recalbox version (build): 9.1

Controller(s): PS4 - Dualshock 4

On the N64, the controller worked for the first hour of gameplay of, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time (OOT). Afterward, the game froze up mid-game; requiring a force-reboot of the system.

After the reboot, the controls in OOT do not work. Pressing the L3 button produces a short controller vibration and R3 produces a long vibration in the controller. Performing this again, the controller doesn't stop vibrating and I can't even hot-key out of the game. A forced reboot is required. Strangely, all other N64 games work just fine.

Attempts to Remedy Issue:

Attempted the following and did not have success.

Switching emulators. The same symptom occurred

Reset via, Advanced > Reset to Factory Settings

If your problem is game-related

Which Game: Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time

Emulator used: MUPEN64Plus Glide64MK2 (happens on all emulators)

Is the problem reproducible (how): Start, Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time Neither buttons nor joystick respond to input Press L3 - short controller vibration Press R3 - Long controller vibration Press them again, and the controller locks up completely. Can't even hotkey out of the game



