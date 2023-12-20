Update Recalbox
Michl_80
Hello everyone,
how do I manage to update my Recalbox?
If I go to Update in the menu, I can choose between Stable and Beta.
However nothing happens???
SD card is 95 percent occupied.
Does anyone have any information about what is causing this?
Thanks
Nazgulh
hello,
hardware ? recalbox version ? size of SD card ? ...
and after we can help
Magaki
Hello,
If he can select through the menu the update type, I guess it's an old version.
It's not possible to update Recalbox from an older than 7.2.2 version today.
Solution : Make a proper installation of Recalbox, saving before roms/bios & saves.