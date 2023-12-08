Hi all,

thanks for this great software.

Does anyone know how to install the waveshare gamepi 20 within recalbox ?

I am using a raspberry pi zero 2 w and Recalbox 9.1-Pulstar - Raspberry Pi Zero 2.

The installation guide from https://www.waveshare.com/wiki/GamePi20#Method_2:_Install_driver

does not work. I get nothing on the display.

The controller looks like is working but some buttons arewrongly.

Thanks for any hint.