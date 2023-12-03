hi there

if you dont mind i needed a bit of help with VGA666 / and pi 4 + recalbox

i flashed a usb stick with latest recalbox for raspberry pi 4

followed instructions on the wiki

tried both editing the file directly or simply booting recalbox in hdmi and then setting up "Advanced configuration => Recalbox CRT"

vga666 adapter // 240p

shutdown the pi

connected the vga adapter

connected a old CRT VGA monitor i had there and no picture but the power

connected a modern lcd VGA monitor and also nothing (but that was expected)

in the lcd monitor it showed a message only "1920x1080 resolution 60hz advised"

in the CRT monitor the power button light acted strange

im assuming the CRT VGA PC monitor is not compatible with the video setting.

Anyone knows if the CRT monitor need any particular spec so 240p via VGA would work?