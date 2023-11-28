Hello,

I have an issue that I don't succeed to resolve myself (I didn't find a similar one on the forum), maybe you have the solution...

I'm using Recalbox 9.1 Pulsar on a RaspBerry Pi3 Model B 1.2, and I'm using 4 USB controllers that are working well individually (it's not official ones and I didn't find them in the list of supported controllers, the name of the brand is "Qumox" and it's copies of SNES ones)

The issue I'm facing is for 4 players games (such as Mega Bomberman on Megadrive / Genesis), one controller is managing 3 players instead of 1 individual player per controller. When checking the system parameter, each controllers are recognised individually. I reinstalled 2 times Recalbox to unsure that the issue was not coming from here.

I'm not sure if you already seen something like that previously and if you have any ideas to resolve it ?

Thanks a lot for your time !

Best,