Hardware: Pi 4 - 4gb

Power supply: 5V 3A Power Supply

Recalbox 9.1-Pulstar (RPi 64bits)

Built From: Pre made from website pi4 image

USB: logitech keyboard

Controller: saitek x-box 360 controller

VideoOut: crt-tv via composite !

Hello!

Have issue with 240p option...

I've still use RPi4 with crt tv connected via composite cable, and it worked as default 720x480 - interlaced 60hz.

But if i go to recalbox's main menu\advanced settings\resolutions and choose there 720x240 - progressive 60hz, then I've got wrong picture - more stretched vertically in menu and too narrowed vertically in games wih overlays for 16x9 tv ( I've use standard old 4x3 crt tv).

How could to fix it?







