games are not launching
-
mellixoxo last edited by
Hey guys yesterday I installed recalbox onto my old laptop to make a retro gaming machiene out of it.
Today I finally got it running and played for a bit.
but now after i tried to skrape boxarts and restarted not a single game wont load.
theyre all listed like normal but as soon as i launch them I get the error message where it says maybe your rom is corrupted or you dont have the right bios.
Can anyone help me ? i already tried to install bios + i tried it with several different roms on several different emu's.
PS: also the preinstalled roms wont launch.
-
mellixoxo last edited by
@mellixoxo UPDATE: just resetted to factory settings games work again