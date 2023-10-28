[Hi guys,

I'm new in the retroworld but I recently installed Recalbox (9.1 Pulstar) on a USB KEY (3.1 128go Sandisk) to play on my old computer. The system works correctly but I can't map every touch of my controller. I bought on Amazon the Miadore N64 controller (USB connection) and it is detected as [SWITCH CO., LTD. Controller (Dinput)]. I tried to map it in Recalbox (so each button works fine) but the mapping doesn't ask me for C button ... (So I'm blocked in some games like Banjo).

I tried to map a Xbox / PS3 controller but the problem is still here, Recalbox doesn't ask me for C touch...

I searched a bit on net to find a solution and I saw some guys modified directly these followings files :

Share/System/Configs/mupen64/InputAutoCfg.ini

Share/System/Configs/mupen64/mupen64plus.CFG

So I dit it with NotePad++ to map these C touch.

I save these files and relaunch the Recalbox but It's doesn't works ...

The mapping is still the old (this one did on recalbox)...

https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/43/6/1698484529-capture2.jpg

https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/43/6/1698484529-capture1.jpg

Did someone already had the same issue and found a solution ?

Thank you for your help and sorry

Have a good day !