Issue with 8bitdo SF30 Pro
Hello team, I send you this little message for a new report of 8bitdo dysfonction.
I've a Retroflag GPi Case 2W with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, working with Recalbox 9.1 Pulstar.
Two constats :
My 8bitdo SF30 Pro with latest firmware (2.02) is not recognized at all, nothing to do for pairing to Pi.
Same with 8bitdo Zero.
Furthermore, I've seen that there's a way to connect a bluetooth speaker in audio settings but this is unworking too with my JBL Charge 4.
Maybe a trouble with bluetooth ?
I hope there will be a fix soon.
Looking forward to read you.
Greeting from France.