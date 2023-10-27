Issue with 8bitdo

Hello team, I send you this little message for a new report of 8bitdo dysfonction.

I've a Retroflag GPi Case 2W with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, working with Recalbox 9.1 Pulstar.

Two constats :

My 8bitdo SF30 Pro with latest firmware (2.02) is not recognized at all, nothing to do for pairing to Pi.

Same with 8bitdo Zero.

Furthermore, I've seen that there's a way to connect a bluetooth speaker in audio settings but this is unworking too with my JBL Charge 4.

Maybe a trouble with bluetooth ?

I hope there will be a fix soon.

Looking forward to read you.

Greeting from France.