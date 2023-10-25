Still same problem with OutRun Port
-
Hello, same problem reported years ago for Outrun Cannonball: impossible to save setings, same error every Recalbox update.
-
poppadum last edited by poppadum
@jorgemagana I think it's because it's trying to save the settings to a read-only partition.
The workaround I use is to create the file
roms/ports/Out Run/.core.cfg
with my preferred settings e.g.
cannonball_video_hires = "ON" cannonball_freeplay = "ON" cannonball_fix_bugs = "ON" cannonball_fix_timer = "ON" cannonball_jap = "OFF"
See the Libretro Cannonball wiki page for a full list of available options.
-
@poppadum thanks, other common problem reported years ago, is that is impossible tu use the benefits of the screen resolution in res folder.
The image still looks like this:
When it's supposed to look like this:
-
poppadum last edited by
@jorgemagana I must admit I've never noticed that before. Does it just happen on the music select screen?
-
@poppadum yes, I don't know if this happens in other parts of the game.