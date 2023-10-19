Problems with PS2 emulator on PC
-
mabsdk last edited by
Hi,
I've installed recalbox 9.1 on a PC to be able to run all my old PS2 games.
The PC is a Lenovo ThinkCentre M700 Tiny, with an Intel i3 CPU, 8GB Ram and Intel HD Graphics 530.
The games start but I have some big issues.
-
GTA: San Andreas
- After about 1-2 minutes the camera locks to show the bike / car from the front, making it impossible to navigate.
- has really weird artifacts / odd shadows from the surroundings/trees/NPCs on PCSX2. These go away on Libretro PCSX2.
- The games freezes (on both emulators) after a few minutes, with no way of recovering without hard rebooting the PC.
-
For other PS2 games:
- Savestates are lost on restart of the game.
This includes autosave/load.
- In PCSX2 I cannot enter the RetroArch menu (hotkey+b) or restart emulator (hotkey+a). Two click to exit setting is not respected.
In other emulators Hotkey-Key blocks key from the game, but in PCSX2 the game still reacts.
- Savestates are lost on restart of the game.
Is there something I can do to solve these problems?
-