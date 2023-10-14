The second controller does not work (Wii emulator)
comrade_max
Hi, I have a problem with Recalbox 9.1 Pulsar(X86/64) on the Wii emulator, the second controller (gamepad xbox360) does not see, although everything works fine on the other emulators with PS, PS2, NES and GameCube, the problem is only with Wii. I kind of found a solution to the problem, I need to fix the command in the "WiimoteNew.ini" file, but I ran into a new problem, with each new launch of the Wii emulator (Dolphin), the "WiimoteNew.ini" file is reset to standard settings, and only one controller works in the game again. Has anyone already encountered such a problem?