black screen
stedurst last edited by
Hi, I recently installed recalbox 9 and after modifying the
Screen resolution settings (I have a 4k TV) when I restart the screen is offline.
Is there a way to reset the resolution settings? I would like to point out that the recalbox can be viewed online via a web browser.
Thank you
adam0509 last edited by
@stedurst you probably have to tweak a .cfg file
if you can access trough web browser you can do it from there I guess
herringbur last edited by
