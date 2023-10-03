Kodi crashes while generating thumbnails
-
Tosnic last edited by
Hi ho.
I have quite a big issue when Kodi needs to generate thumbnails. With the current version (Recalbox 9.1), Kodi almost consistently crashes while it is generating thumbnails for the "big thumbnails" view (5 or 6 pictures per row).
My system setup:
Hardware: Raspi 3B+ with legit 32GB class10 microSD card by SanDisk
As per my setting, Kodi launches on boot. I set the thumbnail size to "200" manually. I tried both 1400 MHz and 1450 MHz overclocking.
It does not matter if my pictures are on the SD card or USB thumbdrive. USB is set as system location ATM.
I never get the "low power" warning.
How to crash:
I have folders with around 200 pictures each. Most of them are around 1920x1080 px in size. I usually enter the current folder and wait for all the thumbnails to generate. But with the current version, it does not generate all thumbnails on its own, therefore I scroll down further manually. That is usually when it crashes.
The crash looks something like this:
black screen, Recalbox splash screen (with the Pac-Man ghosts), Kodi splash scren, Kodi.
Sometimes after crashing it does not restart Kodi, but drops me into Emulation Station.
Past observations:
There had been the very same issue with v6 Dragonblaze, but only if the pictures were saved "progressive" (as opposed to "baseline"). Therefore, I saved/converted all my pictures to baseline, also for the current setup.
I was unable to find any clue what makes Kodi crash.
-
Tosnic last edited by Tosnic
It seems that I cannot edit my previous post, so I create new posts for my updates and additional findings:
I played around a bit and found out that the issue seems to be related to large pictures, maybe in the area of 3000x2500 px, with some being around 2500x3500 px.
On the other hand, resized to 200px height, these pictures did not crash the current version's Kodi, even when using progressive. Baseline did not crash Kodi, either.
As now, I would recommend to resize pictures to a max of 4 megapixels.
Discourse:
This reminds me of back in the day, using XBMC on the original XBox, which also had issues with pictures > 6 megapixels. But it did not crash and instead simply not render the pictures at all.