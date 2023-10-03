Hi ho.

I have quite a big issue when Kodi needs to generate thumbnails. With the current version (Recalbox 9.1), Kodi almost consistently crashes while it is generating thumbnails for the "big thumbnails" view (5 or 6 pictures per row).

My system setup:

Hardware: Raspi 3B+ with legit 32GB class10 microSD card by SanDisk

As per my setting, Kodi launches on boot. I set the thumbnail size to "200" manually. I tried both 1400 MHz and 1450 MHz overclocking.

It does not matter if my pictures are on the SD card or USB thumbdrive. USB is set as system location ATM.

I never get the "low power" warning.

How to crash:

I have folders with around 200 pictures each. Most of them are around 1920x1080 px in size. I usually enter the current folder and wait for all the thumbnails to generate. But with the current version, it does not generate all thumbnails on its own, therefore I scroll down further manually. That is usually when it crashes.

The crash looks something like this:

black screen, Recalbox splash screen (with the Pac-Man ghosts), Kodi splash scren, Kodi.

Sometimes after crashing it does not restart Kodi, but drops me into Emulation Station.

Past observations:

There had been the very same issue with v6 Dragonblaze, but only if the pictures were saved "progressive" (as opposed to "baseline"). Therefore, I saved/converted all my pictures to baseline, also for the current setup.

I was unable to find any clue what makes Kodi crash.