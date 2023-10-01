Recalbox 1.9 gba emulador Emulator
Hello, how are you, I have the following problem. All gba games work slow for me, they are only from that emulator, all the others work fine for me.
I have recalbox 1.9 with a Raspberry Pi Zero W
SPECIFICATIONS
-CPU: Broadcom BCM2835 ARMv6 1GHz
-GPU: Broadcom VideoCore IV 250 MHz
-RAM memory: 512MB
-External Storage: MicroSD (not included)
-USB: 1x Micro USB (OTG) for data and 1x Micro USB for power
-CSI connector for cameras*
-Connectivity: WiFi b/g/n, BT 4.1BLE
-Power: 5V via MicroUSB (power supply not included)
-Chipset: BCM43438 (WiFi/BT)
-Size: 65mm x 30mm x 5mm. It is installed on a Retroflag GPI CASE
What could it be? If anyone can help me I would greatly appreciate it!
Magaki
Hello,
PI Zero W = same power as a Raspberry PI 1.
Not enough power for GBA games, they will be slow, it's normal.
@Magaki I see, I thought it was powerful enough. Thank you!
-
@Magaki Is there a way to put a lighter gba emulator so that it can run well? Thank you