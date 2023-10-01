Recalbox cache?
GeoMan last edited by
Hello, i have installed Recalbox 9 on an external HD.
I noticed that when i connect and boot the Recalbox HD from my Lenovo desktop PC, some gamelists display some double entries.
But when i connect and boot the Recalbox HD on my MacMini all gamelists appear correctly.
I guess that Recalbox stores some kind of cache on the host computer. How can i find and clear it?
For anyone else having the same issue: on my Lenovo i was using Skraper to create metadata for my gamelists. I cleared all Cache from Skraper and my gamelists no longer show double entries when i boot Recalbox.
That off course doesn't explain why Recalbox worked fine with no double entries on my Mac...