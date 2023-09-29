can't enter any menu
madbrain
I have Recalbox running on a Pi 3B+ with composite on a Sony 4:3 480i CRT TV.
I also have a wireless keyboard/trackball (Banalove) and a controller (Thrustmaster T-mini).
When I press enter on the keyboard immediately at boot time, the "MAIN MENU" comes up. I can use arrow keys to scroll up and down. But if I press ENTER again, the main menu just disappears. As such I'm not able to select any option of the menu.
I don't see a mouse pointer either, though it seems the mouse is actually active.
Is anyone else seeing these issues ? I'm pretty much stuck with Recalbox because of it at the moment.
madbrain
@madbrain I connected the Pi 3B+ to a KVM and a regular 1080p monitor. An overscan problem on my CRT was hiding the instructions at the bottom on how to enter the menu. I was able to do so with the mouse buttons (even though there is no pointer). And then subsequently I configured the Thrustmaster controller properly.
The Pi is back on the CRT now. Unfortunately, the overscan problem is back, too.