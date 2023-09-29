I'm using a Pi 3B+ with the composite output cable. I had to set

[pi3] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d,composite=1 include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt

in config.txt in order to be able to get a picture on bootup.

This dtoverlay line containing "composite=1" is not mentioned in the article on CRT at https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/crt-screen-with-composite , but probably should be.

Unfortunately, there is massive overscan, not sure how many pixels, but it seems huge. overscan is supposedly disabled by default.

I tried to play with the settings mentioned at https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/image-size-settings-overscan-tft but they unfortunately did not improve things.

Does anyone have a suggestion ? I would rather have black bars on the sides than have the picture seemingly cropped.