CRT on Raspberry Pi3 - overscan issue
madbrain
I'm using a Pi 3B+ with the composite output cable. I had to set
[pi3] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d,composite=1 include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt
in config.txt in order to be able to get a picture on bootup.
This dtoverlay line containing "composite=1" is not mentioned in the article on CRT at https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/crt-screen-with-composite , but probably should be.
Unfortunately, there is massive overscan, not sure how many pixels, but it seems huge. overscan is supposedly disabled by default.
I tried to play with the settings mentioned at https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/image-size-settings-overscan-tft but they unfortunately did not improve things.
Does anyone have a suggestion ? I would rather have black bars on the sides than have the picture seemingly cropped.
poppadum
@madbrain This Pi firmware issue thread suggests inserting into
/boot/cmdline.txt:
video=Composite-1:720x480@60,margin_left=32,margin_right=32,margin_top=32,margin_bottom=32
Replace the 720x480@60 with 720x576@50 if you're using PAL, and the margin values as you see fit.
madbrain
@poppadum said in CRT on Raspberry Pi3 - overscan issue:
video=Composite-1:720x480@60,margin_left=32,margin_right=32,margin_top=32,margin_bottom=32
Thanks. Unfortunately, this had no effect on the overscan - the image is still vastly cropped. The values for margin_xxx seem to be ignored. The resolution is not ignored. I tried to switch to 640x480 (a 4:3 resolution, as my CRT is 4:3) and ended up with a blank screen on boot. unfortunately. But at least I know the OS is doing something with to the video from the config and not just ignoring it. Sigh.