Hey guys. I have a question if anybody has managed to do anything similar to this or not. So I have little ones and of course they don't know much about nostalgic games but they still love to play them. I have my controllers mapped to their specific system types; such as N64 controller mapped for N64 games, Sega controller to Sega games and so on. The only problem is they are grabbing the wrong controller when they go to play games and since it's not matching up with the system the button maps aren't correct. Is there anyway to pin a controller to a system and only populate that system when the controller is plugged in? I have an idea of how I would go about that but I'm a beginner coder so not to sure if I would be able to figure that one out or not. The user could go in the config file and insert their own controller name if the code could just be implemented into the script. Thanks for listening and any ideas out their if somebody has already attempted to accomplish this.