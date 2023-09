Hi everyone.

I like to play shmups but my fingers get sore from pushing that fire button so much.

When I dig into Retroarch, I can set turbo fire up (back out to the main menu, not the quick menu and head to option, then input)

But there's the thing: no matter how I try to save the config or even core config, the turbofire button setting doesn't stick. It just resets.

How can I get the turbo activation button setting to remain?