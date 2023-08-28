Dragonrise USB Encoder Issue Recalbox 9.1 RGB Dual
Hi Everyone,
i'm using recalbox 9.1 with RGB Dual but i'm having an issue that i cant solve with Dragonrise USB encoder. I can remap all the buttons without problems and in the main menu everything works fine. But when i'm opening some game, i've tried with mame, naomi, snes and FBA, none of the buttons that i've remapped works. Everything seems to be mapped in a completely different way. For example, in mame, instead of "select" buttons for coins, i had to use the button that should be "A" and so on. I'm very frustrated cause i cant find a way to solve this issue. Anyone can help me?
Thank you
Hello @MaxPower
It's a known bug and it should be resolved in the next release
Thank you @Scavy.
Waiting for the new release.
I have a similari issue with 3A jamma to USB converter. Input signal Is detected and i can start the controller configuration but once in the configuration settings none of the button or Stick works. Wiring Is ok. Could this be a 9.1 issue too?
Thank you again