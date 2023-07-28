First off, 9.1 is great! The general Bluetooth pairing of non-Wii controllers works very well!

I have Dolphin set to use real Wii remotes. In Recalbox 8, I would start a Wii game, click the red sync button on the back of the Wii remote, and everything would work great. With 9.1, I start a a Wii game in Dolphin, the Wii remote will pair and work for abut 5 seconds, and then disconnect. After that, I can’t pair it again.

I’ve tried three different Bluetooth adapters, all with the same results. I’ve also tried deleting the Dolphin folder within the Configs folder…and still have the same issue.

Is there a Dolphin Bluetooth file that can be reset or something? I don’t know if other people are experiencing this same issue. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated…thanks!