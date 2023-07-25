Hi Recalbox mates,

I have started playing with recalbox on a Rpi 3b+ to get more familiar with the distribution.

This is a trully amazing work which has been achieved by Recalbox team and the community here.

As the Rpi3b+ is a bit limited and cannot emulate properly some of the systems I target, I think about another hardware.

How far do you think I can go with the following hardware ?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor (up to 4.4 GHz)

Radeon Graphics 8

M2 ssd based of course

16gb ram (does it makes sense to have 32gb ?)

PS2, PS3, Gamecube, saturn, wiiu, switch, xbox 360...

Thanks a lot for your advices

Manu