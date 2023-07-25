How far can I go with this hardware ?
Hi Recalbox mates,
I have started playing with recalbox on a Rpi 3b+ to get more familiar with the distribution.
This is a trully amazing work which has been achieved by Recalbox team and the community here.
As the Rpi3b+ is a bit limited and cannot emulate properly some of the systems I target, I think about another hardware.
How far do you think I can go with the following hardware ?
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor (up to 4.4 GHz)
Radeon Graphics 8
M2 ssd based of course
16gb ram (does it makes sense to have 32gb ?)
PS2, PS3, Gamecube, saturn, wiiu, switch, xbox 360...
Thanks a lot for your advices
Manu
PS2/PS3/Gamecube have complex architecture, so probably could just do 2D games
Saturn could run full speed I guess.
Dreamcast could run upscaled.
Emulation for 3D games have their full potential with upscaling. This overcomes the small problem you sometimes get with emulation (bug, latency, etc...)
If it's just to play Native Resolution, better play on original hardware...
PS1 have amazing game catalogue and even R3+ can run fell full speed with resolution enhancement. Better invest in SD Card Memory
As you use Pi3 this could be usefull also :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr2KyPBDFXc
Je te remercie pour tes conseils et pour la vidéo d'opti Rpi3, je vais le pousser un peu plus loin
J'espérais un peu plus de potentiel pour le Ryzen 5, j'avais en visée un minipc minisforum.
@adam0509 Sorry for the french...
Thanks for your advices and for the Rpi opti video, I will apply those to my Rpi and see the result
I was hoping more from the Ryzen 5, I had targeted a Minisforum mini-pc for that.