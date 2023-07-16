EmulationStation Doesn't Start
Profazia last edited by
When I Start My Raspberry Pi 4 Everything Boots Up Correctly But The Screen Gets Stuck On The Splash Screen of Recalbox Where Pacman Ghosts Are At The Bottom, I Access It Through It's Ip And Open /help Where I Can See the EmulationStation Has Not Been Started I Need To Start It Manually From There Then It Opens Up EmulationStation. If I Run A Game And Exit From There The Same Issue Occurs Stuck On The Same Screen. Can Anyone Tell Me What Is Happening ?
mantismoranis last edited by
@Profazia I have the same issue. This is really frustrating.