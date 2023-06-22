Recalbox RGB Jamma question
Maybe this is posted elsewhere or I should post elsewhere, but I recently saw info about the crowdfunding for the Recalbox RGB Jamma and had a question. I was wondering about compatibility with older monitors like a GO7, K7000, etc. that require a higher signal level?
Maybe it is there and I didn't see it, but I didn't see a video amplifier or anything for sync. Are there any specs for the output signal level or a comparison of the voltage level from a Jamma board vs the RGB Jamma?