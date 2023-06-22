So I've found that when I correctly configure:

/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/Gambatte/Gambatte.cfg

For my USB controller, it will then prevent the GPI Case 2 from booting games when its isnt connected to the dock.

Removing all but the player mapping for the controller from the CFG file and the game will boot when it isnt connected to the dock.

But the mapping for the controller overrides the mapping for the case.

So i think the recalbox GPI Case 2 installer needs amended so that we can actually use and map controllers when it is connected to the dock.

As currently you can hook it up to the dock but the case mapping seems to take priority meaning you basically cant play games with anything but the case??

Can the mapping not be done per controller, this controller is connected use this button mapping??

Because currently its player 1/player 2, which isnt static.