Libretro Configs ignored??
-
henryjfry last edited by henryjfry
I've been having real trouble with 1/2 player using a controller with the GPI Case 2 runnig recal box.
I hvae setup a config file for Gambatte_Libretro as under the GB my controller Start/Select are not setup correctly (start = 9, select =8 while Retroarch every time I reopen the game Start = 7 and Select = 6, so I cannot start the game)
I have seutp:
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/gambatte_libretro.cfg
input_player1_select = "rshift" input_player1_select_axis = "nul" input_player1_select_btn = "8" input_player1_select_mbtn = "nul" input_player1_start = "enter" input_player1_start_axis = "nul" input_player1_start_btn = "9" input_player1_start_mbtn = "nul"
And a specific game override:
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/Gambatte/Tetris.cfg
aspect_ratio_index = "22" input_player10_joypad_index = "9" input_player11_joypad_index = "10" input_player12_joypad_index = "11" input_player13_joypad_index = "12" input_player14_joypad_index = "13" input_player15_joypad_index = "14" input_player16_joypad_index = "15" input_player3_joypad_index = "2" input_player4_joypad_index = "3" input_player5_joypad_index = "4" input_player6_joypad_index = "5" input_player7_joypad_index = "6" input_player8_joypad_index = "7" input_player9_joypad_index = "8" ```` But the game override appears to be the only part which is picked up, and also does b****r all. Compared to the actual config file which is doing what I need it to do, but isnt loaded.
-
Ok so this file is ignored:
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/gambatte_libretro.cfg
But copying the contents into:
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/Gambatte/Gambatte.cfg
And the RetroArch core works as I expect it to.
So I think recalbox needs to fix where it looks up the override config files because i've been flicking though menus and out of the box its not possible for a user fix the buttons without manually writing config files
-
So I've found that when I correctly configure:
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/Gambatte/Gambatte.cfg
For my USB controller, it will then prevent the GPI Case 2 from booting games when its isnt connected to the dock.
Removing all but the player mapping for the controller from the CFG file and the game will boot when it isnt connected to the dock.
But the mapping for the controller overrides the mapping for the case.
So i think the recalbox GPI Case 2 installer needs amended so that we can actually use and map controllers when it is connected to the dock.
As currently you can hook it up to the dock but the case mapping seems to take priority meaning you basically cant play games with anything but the case??
Can the mapping not be done per controller, this controller is connected use this button mapping??
Because currently its player 1/player 2, which isnt static.
-
Can someone tell me what happens when the GPI Case 2 is booted with the dock and without it?
Would I be able to setup an option to seup a symlink to dock configs and non dock configs on boot?