Hello.

I know there are several posts but sadly I only speak English, I apologies if this has been asked and answered previously.

I have Recalbox v 8.1.1-Electron and have connected two 8BitDo SN30 Pro controllers via Bluetooth.

I’ve been able to use one controller without issues, however, when I switch on the second controller, it connects but then I have not controls at all within various emulators, (this includes the keyboard except within the system menus). Both pads have the same name and are indistinguishable and on occasion, one controller will have hash2 added, also there is a “8BitDo SF30 Pro 8bitdo SN30 Pro” which I have not created.

I attempted to forget Bluetooth controllers, they were disconnected and I had to pair them again an expected, however the 3 controllers listed did not get removed. (2x 8Bitdo SN30 Pro & 1x 8BitDo SF30 pro 8BitDo sn30 pro)

I’m really lost and almost tempted to try another retro game platform, (these controlled were no issue on Retropie, but I generally prefer Recalbox, i just can’t figure this bit out!)

Any thoughts or ideas would be very welcome