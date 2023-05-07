How to use USB external storage for only PS1 roms
Hello all, I have found some threads regarding my issue but only for Retropie. Maybe the solution works for Recalbox as well.
I am running Recalbox 9 on a RPI3B.
I run all my roms off my internal SD card (32g). I have a few PS1 games on it as well but want to start running the PS1 games off an external USB key. I know I have to add the BIOS as well to the USB key. Is it possible to use the SD card for all ROMS except PS1 ROMS and use the USB external for PS1 ROMS? Thanks in advance!